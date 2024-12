Two seriously injured after rollover on highway

Taken to hospital in Innsbruck

"A passer-by immediately called the emergency services and provided first aid," said the police. The alerted Schönberg and Patsch fire departments and the Innsbruck professional fire department had to free the driver from the wreckage using rescue shears. The Syrian and his compatriot (25), who was sitting in the passenger seat, had to be taken to the Innsbruck hospital. The vehicle was a total loss.