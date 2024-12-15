Vote of confidence
Scholz does not even want to survive the vote
Approximately three years after taking office, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will call a vote of confidence in the Bundestag on Monday (see video above). His aim is to bring about new elections on February 23. It is unlikely that Scholz will survive the vote against his will.
Since the dismissal of FDP Finance Minister Christian Lindner and the associated end of the traffic light coalition, his government no longer has a majority in parliament. The current government consists of the SPD and the Greens.
If he does not get a majority in the Bundestag, Scholz will travel to Bellevue Palace after the session on Monday and propose to Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier that the Bundestag be dissolved. He then has 21 days to decide whether he agrees and calls a new election within 60 days. Approval is considered certain.
Will still be the top candidate
The Bundestag election was originally scheduled for September 28, 2025. The new date is to be February 23.
Scholz was already elected as his party's top candidate on Saturday. 109 of the 120 delegates voted for him in Potsdam. Eight delegates voted against. In his constituency in Potsdam, the politician will run against German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock from the Green Party.
His party's election campaign will focus on increasing the minimum wage to 15 euros, affordable rents and low energy prices. The SPD is currently polling at no more than 17% of the vote, putting it in third place behind the CDU/CSU and the AfD.
