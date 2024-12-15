Bulls column
Salzburg missed Schröder’s direct manner
Rouven Schröder has been employed by Salzburg as Managing Director Sport for two weeks now. What was immediately noticeable: the German is someone who doesn't mince his words. Coach Pep Lijnders, however, lacks a different approach. A column by "Krone" sports editor Philip Kirchtag.
Rouven Schröder is a guy you notice when he walks into a room. The Bulls' new sporting director radiates something and is - and this is the most important thing in the current mega-crisis - someone who puts his finger in the wound, doesn't sugarcoat things when there's nothing to sugarcoat. The German proved this again on Saturday after the 3-0 win against Klagenfurt when he spoke in the mixed zone about the game that had just ended and didn't see everything in a positive light despite the clear home win. Justified!
Of course, it's far too early to make an initial judgment on his work in the city of Mozart, as that will only come at the end of the winter transfer window. But nevertheless, the 49-year-old's direct manner brings something that the Bulls have lacked so far. With coach Pep Lijnders, you get the feeling that he doesn't really want to face the truth. The Dutchman saw many of his squad's games and performances as better than they actually were. He has never really said anything critical in public.
Internally, however, things are different, the coach emphasized recently. Everything is analyzed and discussed in detail. Externally, however, he wanted to protect the team. Legitimate, but it wouldn't hurt to speak plainly from time to time. Perhaps Lijnders can take a leaf out of Schröder's book.
