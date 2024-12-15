Salzburg missed Schröder’s direct manner

Of course, it's far too early to make an initial judgment on his work in the city of Mozart, as that will only come at the end of the winter transfer window. But nevertheless, the 49-year-old's direct manner brings something that the Bulls have lacked so far. With coach Pep Lijnders, you get the feeling that he doesn't really want to face the truth. The Dutchman saw many of his squad's games and performances as better than they actually were. He has never really said anything critical in public.