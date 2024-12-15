New plans and data
Week of truth for the Zuckerl coalition
Mail from Brussels could bring clarity on finances and the next government next week. On Tuesday, the steering groups of all three parties will meet to discuss the results of the subgroups and the next steps. NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger is also planning to present a list of demands.
New data, new year, new government? Whether this calculation really works out on balance is likely to be finally decided this week. EU data on the red-white-red budget was expected from Brussels to the Ministry of Finance over the weekend. Once received, the data will be evaluated, reference paths calculated and then presented to the coalition negotiators.
The figures play an important role in the negotiators' plans, as it is well known that the tax and economic sector is probably the most controversial.
Disagreement over deficit procedure
The EU Commission is known to be considering opening an excessive deficit procedure against Austria, as the budget deficit is above the Maastricht criterion of three percent of GDP. This procedure could be circumvented by means of reference paths.
However, the SPÖ is not even seeking to do this because, as the SPÖ wanted in the negotiations, an excessive deficit procedure would offer more leeway in terms of spending. The steering groups of all parties are to meet on Tuesday to discuss the figures.
Kunasek could be involved in negotiations
As the "Krone" has learned, the NEOS, ÖVP and SPÖ also want to present a list of demands at the meeting on Tuesday, which was drafted at the weekend retreat and includes the involvement of the provincial governors in the negotiations.
Explosive: The foreseeable new Styrian governor Mario Kunasek (FPÖ) could also soon be involved in the negotiations, although it is known that his party would not be part of the sugar-coalition.
