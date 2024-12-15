Lifesaving
After allergic shock: C18 crew rescues baby
Little Martina from Illmitz (Burgenland) survived thanks to quick help from the air. The flight rescuers from Frauenkirchen took off on January 9.
The fact that baby Martina can celebrate Christmas at home is thanks to the flight rescuers of Christophorus 18. The emergency helicopter has been providing emergency medical care in northern Burgenland since April. The interim results shortly before the turn of the year are impressive. The C18 has been called out more than 1000 times.
Tailored to the needs of the region
"This figure means that the crews have flown to people in health emergencies just as often, and each time it was to save a life," says Governor Hans Peter Doskozil. The 1,000th mission impressively underlines the fact that the additional emergency helicopter enables us to respond optimally to the needs of the region, emphasizes Marco Trefanitz, Managing Director of ÖAMTC Air Rescue.
It was also about the life of little Martina from Illmitz. Mom Julia and grandma Melitta remember the terrible minutes: "Martina had an allergic reaction and suddenly lost consciousness, she was in a state of shock."
The perfect rescue chain
Her thanks go to the staff at the State Safety Center (LSZ) and the helpers from the C18. "If the LSZ staff hadn't given us such clear and reassuring instructions and if the emergency doctor hadn't arrived so quickly, I don't know how we would have got through it. The crew was great," Julia and Melitta Tschida agree.
In the case of the rescue of the young woman from Illmitz, the C18 still took off from Wiener Neustadt. However, the interim location will soon be history, as the new base in Frauenkirchen is almost complete.
C18 takes healthcare to a new level
It is due to open on January 9. "This is a milestone in healthcare provision in northern Burgenland, which will once again be raised to the next level," said the Governor, who took the opportunity to wish little Martina and her family a wonderful Christmas season.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.