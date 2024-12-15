Vorteilswelt
On the Dobratsch

Contemplative mountain Advent high above the sea of clouds!

Nachrichten
15.12.2024 20:00

On the third Sunday in Advent, hundreds of mountain enthusiasts not only enjoyed the winter weather high up on the Dobratsch, but also the time away from the pre-Christmas hustle and bustle. The 4th Advent hike organized by "Bergkrone", the mountain rescue service and the church leads to the pilgrimage mountain Monte Lussari next Sunday. 

Wind and cold don't bother Advent hikers: "What good equipment is there for," smiles Simon, who - like many other mountain enthusiasts from all parts of Carinthia and East Tyrol - climbed up the 2166-metre-high Dobratsch from Rosstratten to the German Church on Sunday morning.

"The Advent hikes are a wonderful thing lived by many, which I wouldn't want to miss during the Advent season," says the successful Carinthian ice cream and dessert sauce specialist Josef Liotta, who took part in the 3rd Advent hike organized by "Bergkrone", the mountain rescue service and the church together with his long-time mountain friend and Kals mountain guide Rupert Tembler.

Villach's local mountain is not only a popular mountain destination for Advent hikes. (Bild: Wallner Hannes)
Villach's local mountain is not only a popular mountain destination for Advent hikes.
(Bild: Wallner Hannes)
The path from Rosstratten to the summit is perfectly prepared. (Bild: Wallner Hannes)
The path from Rosstratten to the summit is perfectly prepared.
(Bild: Wallner Hannes)
The only thing missing is some snow for the ascent on touring skis. (Bild: Wallner Hannes)
The only thing missing is some snow for the ascent on touring skis.
(Bild: Wallner Hannes)

And so hundreds gathered in the lee of the German Church to listen to the words of mountain pastor Roland Stadler.

The safety of the Advent hikers was ensured by Villach mountain rescuers led by Didi Imhof as well as comrades from other local stations and Bernhard Pichler-Koban, the head of the Carinthia Mountain Rescue Service.

Next Sunday, the 4th Advent, the well-known Italian pilgrimage mountain Monte Lussari near Tarvisio is on the program - with a summit prayer at 11 a.m. and a mountain service with Monsignor Engelbert Guggenberger at 12 noon.

Photo gallery

Advent devotion in the lee of the German Church high above the sea of clouds. (Bild: Wallner Hannes)
Advent devotion in the lee of the German Church high above the sea of clouds.
(Bild: Wallner Hannes)
Contemplative mountain devotion with Roland Stadler (Bild: Wallner Hannes)
Contemplative mountain devotion with Roland Stadler
(Bild: Wallner Hannes)
Advent hikers on the ascent to the Dobratsch (Bild: Wallner Hannes)
Advent hikers on the ascent to the Dobratsch
(Bild: Wallner Hannes)
The German Church on the Dobratsch - Villach's local mountain is also one of Carinthia's holy mountains. (Bild: Wallner Hannes)
The German Church on the Dobratsch - Villach's local mountain is also one of Carinthia's holy mountains.
(Bild: Wallner Hannes)
Mountain pastor Roland Stadler in front of the German Church. (Bild: Wallner Hannes)
Mountain pastor Roland Stadler in front of the German Church.
(Bild: Wallner Hannes)
Mountain rescuers from Villach and Klagenfurt ensured the safety of the participants on the Dobratsch. (Bild: Wallner Hannes)
Mountain rescuers from Villach and Klagenfurt ensured the safety of the participants on the Dobratsch.
(Bild: Wallner Hannes)
View of the Windische Kapelle chapel below the Dobratsch summit with its miners' cross. (Bild: Wallner Hannes)
View of the Windische Kapelle chapel below the Dobratsch summit with its miners' cross.
(Bild: Wallner Hannes)

I look forward to seeing you there.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hannes Wallner
Hannes Wallner
