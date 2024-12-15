On the Dobratsch
Contemplative mountain Advent high above the sea of clouds!
On the third Sunday in Advent, hundreds of mountain enthusiasts not only enjoyed the winter weather high up on the Dobratsch, but also the time away from the pre-Christmas hustle and bustle. The 4th Advent hike organized by "Bergkrone", the mountain rescue service and the church leads to the pilgrimage mountain Monte Lussari next Sunday.
Wind and cold don't bother Advent hikers: "What good equipment is there for," smiles Simon, who - like many other mountain enthusiasts from all parts of Carinthia and East Tyrol - climbed up the 2166-metre-high Dobratsch from Rosstratten to the German Church on Sunday morning.
"The Advent hikes are a wonderful thing lived by many, which I wouldn't want to miss during the Advent season," says the successful Carinthian ice cream and dessert sauce specialist Josef Liotta, who took part in the 3rd Advent hike organized by "Bergkrone", the mountain rescue service and the church together with his long-time mountain friend and Kals mountain guide Rupert Tembler.
And so hundreds gathered in the lee of the German Church to listen to the words of mountain pastor Roland Stadler.
The safety of the Advent hikers was ensured by Villach mountain rescuers led by Didi Imhof as well as comrades from other local stations and Bernhard Pichler-Koban, the head of the Carinthia Mountain Rescue Service.
Next Sunday, the 4th Advent, the well-known Italian pilgrimage mountain Monte Lussari near Tarvisio is on the program - with a summit prayer at 11 a.m. and a mountain service with Monsignor Engelbert Guggenberger at 12 noon.
Photo gallery:
I look forward to seeing you there.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.