Living with Parkinson’s: the fight for normality

"Life was dark for me for a short time"

But the path to this attitude was not easy. When Christa Knechtsberger was diagnosed with Parkinson's, she felt like she had been knocked on the head. "It was dark for me for a moment. But then I thought: bowel cancer or breast cancer would be worse. So I make the best of it." Today, she lives an active life. Cycling, swimming and regular rehab stays on the Gmundnerberg keep her fit. Knechtsberger: "Exercise is the be-all and end-all." The illness does affect her everyday life, but she has learned to deal with the restrictions. "Everything is a bit slower, but that's also the case for people without Parkinson's in old age," she says pragmatically.