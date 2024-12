LIVE from 7 p.m.: Women’s Super-G in Beaver Creek

Cornelia Hütter secured the first World Cup victory for Austria's alpine ski aces in the World Cup winter on Saturday, not quite as expected. Just like in Saalbach in March when she failed to win the discipline globe on paper, she came from a certain underdog position in the first downhill of the season in Beaver Creek. The favorites were Sofia Goggia (ITA), Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI) and Federica Brignone (ITA), who ultimately came second, third and ninth respectively.