Doctrine no longer appropriate, but caution required

"Therein lies the key"

"You weren't forced to tinker with coalitions to get the 50 percent together," he says. When asked whether he is now in favor of the SPÖ working with the FPÖ, the 87-year-old explains: "It's not for me personally to decide, but I would be cautious in any case, (...) even if the initial situation from 1986 doesn't apply." The key is "to drive political work forward in such a way that you don't need such coalitions to get majorities".