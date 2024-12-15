Low point before the derby
Oliver Glasner provided the recipe against ManCity
Manchester City are at their lowest point since 2002 ahead of today's derby. Ruben Amorim can emulate himself and an Austrian on his debut.
A city in a sporting slump. Today's derby between Manchester United and Manchester City can safely be described as a crisis duel. The "Red Devils" are even at an all-time low. After 15 rounds, United are on just 19 points, fewer than at any time since the start of the Premier League era in 1992/93. However, the 27 points for the Citizens are also their lowest mark for 14 years, while the 46 points they have scored together are Manchester's combined low since 2002.
Derby premiere
United should be used to a certain amount of misery by now. In the previous season, they finished eighth, their worst final position since 1990, and the fact that things went downhill even from there led to the appointment of Ruben Amorim as the new coach, who is now entering his first Manchester derby. However, the Portuguese's last duel with Josep Guardiola was not long ago. Forty days ago, he won 4:1 with Sporting Lisbon against City in the Champions League.
It is one of two games that Amorim can use as a blueprint for the derby. The second bore the signature of an Austrian, namely Oliver Glasner. His stragglers Crystal Palace wrestled a 2-2 draw from the champions last week, blatantly exploiting their biggest current weaknesses.
Plenty of space next to the back six
The absence of the outstanding Rodri in the City midfield was so obvious that Glasner even addressed it openly afterwards: "We knew we would get behind their lines well with counter-attacks. There was so much space next to Gündogan. When you play with a back six like City, there's a lot of space to the left and right of that player."
Although the 'Light Blues' are still fourth, their current crisis seems almost greater than United's due to expectations. City have only won one of their last ten games. It's hard to say which of the two troubled clubs is more important to win the derby.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.