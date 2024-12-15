From the opposition and the ÖH
Much criticism after the rejection of the new MCI building
The Management Center Innsbruck will not be getting a new building after all. This was announced by LH Anton Mattle on Friday. The ÖH is fuming, the opposition in the Tyrolean state parliament speaks of an indictment after endless planning. Meanwhile, the head of the city Johannes Anzengruber says: "It's a shame, but finally a decision has been made."
Plans for a new building for the MCI business school in Innsbruck have been in the pipeline for over ten years. Millions have already been spent on preparations and concrete construction projects were already on the table. Now, however, LH Anton Mattle (ÖVP) has pulled the ripcord due to the cost explosion.
It will not be a new building, but a renovation.
This is an economic and political indictment of the black-red provincial government.
Markus Sint
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
"Nothing but expenses"
Some of the opposition parties have harsh words for this. "It was nothing but expenses," states FPÖ member of parliament Evelyn Achhorner. The stop to the "planning disaster" was overdue, but the financial damage to the taxpayer was high.
Markus Sint, chairman of the Liste Fritz parliamentary group, takes a similar view. He speaks of an "economic and political indictment of the black-red state government". What remains is a "heap of rubble costing millions".
This is a serious setback for Tyrol as a science and business location.
Die Grünen
ÖH sees "catastrophic wrong decision"
The Austrian Students' Union (ÖH) at MCI expressed its "shock at the catastrophic mistake made by the state government". A commitment to the location is "all well and good, but doesn't help us students at all", says Chairman Julian Pfurtscheller, referring to the blatant lack of space. The Greens see a "serious setback for Tyrol as a science and business location".
Innsbruck's mayor regrets rejection
The Mayor of Innsbruck, Johannes Anzengruber (JA), also regrets the rejection. He said it was a pity for the location that the city had made available to the state for the MCI and had reserved for years. The new building should have been erected right next to the Hofgarten. This so-called Fennerareal will now remain as it is, explained Anzengruber.
He is relieved that a decision has been made and that the MCI site is still secure.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
