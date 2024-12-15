Much criticism after the rejection of the new MCI building

Innsbruck's mayor regrets rejection

The Mayor of Innsbruck, Johannes Anzengruber (JA), also regrets the rejection. He said it was a pity for the location that the city had made available to the state for the MCI and had reserved for years. The new building should have been erected right next to the Hofgarten. This so-called Fennerareal will now remain as it is, explained Anzengruber.