Everything for the K(l)ick! Influencers in mortal danger

YouTuber deliberately crashed the plane

The action of YouTuber Trevor Jacob in the USA was particularly dangerous for others. He deliberately crashed his plane in 2021. He feigned an emergency and jumped out of the plane with a parachute, all in front of the cameras. He then walked for hours through the wilderness, allegedly looking for help. He secretly destroyed the wreckage to prevent an investigation. The receipt: six months in prison. He has already got his pilot's license back - as well as his YouTube channel and fans.