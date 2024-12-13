Reitshammer swims to silver at short course world championships

Reitshammer rolled up the field from behind

And he did the same in the 100 m medley, where he once again put in a strong second half of the race. After the dolphin and backstroke, the 30-year-old was only in seventh place in the eight-man final, but took 0.44 seconds off Ponti in the breaststroke and was only 0.08 seconds behind the Swiss swimmer at the last turn. He showed his class on the last length, while Reitshammer kept the third-placed Brazilian Caio Pumputis at a distance of 0.24 seconds. Gigler missed out on his first international individual medal by 0.32 seconds.