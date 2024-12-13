Over 100 m medley
Reitshammer swims to silver at short course world championships
The Tyrolean Bernhard Reitshammer is the swimming vice world champion in the 100 m medley short course. On Friday evening in the Duna Arena in Budapest, the European champion beat the Austrian record set by Carinthian Heiko Gigler in the semi-finals the previous evening by 0.19 seconds to 51.11 and his best time by 0.22 seconds. Gigler came sixth in 51.67.
The superior victory went to the Swiss favorite Noe Ponti in 50.33. Simon Bucher had previously reached the final in the 100 m dolphin.
Reitshammer rolled up the field from behind
And he did the same in the 100 m medley, where he once again put in a strong second half of the race. After the dolphin and backstroke, the 30-year-old was only in seventh place in the eight-man final, but took 0.44 seconds off Ponti in the breaststroke and was only 0.08 seconds behind the Swiss swimmer at the last turn. He showed his class on the last length, while Reitshammer kept the third-placed Brazilian Caio Pumputis at a distance of 0.24 seconds. Gigler missed out on his first international individual medal by 0.32 seconds.
Long track vice world champion Bucher had previously finished eighth in the dolphin final. In 49.29 seconds, the 24-year-old Tyrolean was 0.69 seconds faster than in the preliminary heat, edging out the ninth-placed athlete by 0.02 seconds. The medal decision is scheduled for Saturday (17:40), but last year's U23 European champion is not among the first medal candidates.
His compatriot Iris Julia Berger, on the other hand, entered a new red-white-red dimension in the women's 100 m dolphin, even though the 20-year-old was eliminated in 56.38 seconds in the semi-finals. However, she had already improved from 57.88 to 57.44 in the preliminary heat. Berger ultimately beat the OSV record held by Birgit Koschischek since 2008 by no less than 1.04 seconds and was only 0.26 seconds short of advancing to the final. Earlier in the day, Christopher Rothbauer had finished 24th in the 200m breaststroke in 2:09.23 minutes.
More world records for the US women
The series of world records continued. At the beginning of the final session, Gretchen Walsh set her fifth individual world record at these championships in the 100 m dolphin in 52.87 seconds. In the morning in the preliminary heat, the US American had already beaten the previous top mark of Canada's Margaret MacNeil by 0.81 seconds in 53.24. Kate Douglass, another American, set her third world record in the 200m breaststroke this short course season in 2:12.50, while compatriot Regan Smith took backstroke gold with a world record of 25.23 seconds.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
