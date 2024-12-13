Mayor and cathedral priest at “Pack’lschupfen”

"Don't give them the heavy packages"

With the "Team Christkind" campaign, Swiss Post is deliberately making a virtue of the need for parcel masses: Oblin had already spent four hours on the conveyor belt that day and three hours in a branch office the day before. "That's good for you. It reminds you of the necessary respect and humility for this work. And as a board member, you then make different decisions," says Oblin. Ludwig and Faber also had their turn: "Don't give them the heavy packs. We want them to come back," one postal worker whispered to another. But by then it was already too late.