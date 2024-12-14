Collection box lost
Wave of help for young Pokémon fan
An eight-year-old from a town near Linz lost a box containing his most valuable trading cards on the way to school. Following the article, Krone readers from all over Austria got in touch with congratulations. Five even went further: collectors or their parents and grandparents offered to give the boy cards as gifts.
Almost everyone knows this feeling: it feels like a punch in the gut when you lose something that means a lot to you. It's even worse with things that you can't easily get back. That's exactly what happened to a boy (8) from Lichtenberg near Linz - he wanted to take his best Pokémon trading cards to school, but left his collection box at the bus stop. Despite the family's best efforts, it never turned up.
Many have had similar experiences
After the "Krone" report on Friday, there was a lot of sympathy from our readers. "My Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh collection was stolen from my school locker," commented one reader. His valuable cards never turned up again, he said, wishing the eight-year-old better luck. "It happened to me 20 years ago. I'm still crying over my cards today. All the best to the little man!" said another commentator.
One reader wished the boy "a Christmas miracle that will bring a smile back to his face", while another drew a parallel to a similar case: "I hope there will be a little Christmas miracle, just like I hope there will be with my grandfather's Advent calendar. Merry Christmas, little man!"
"Forgetting what's important for eight-year-olds"
A few reports that lost playing cards were not worth reporting were dismissed by an empathetic reader: "I think we so-called 'adults' have forgotten what is important for eight-year-old boys. Fairy tales, Christ Child, fairies, collecting Panini soccer stickers or playing cards. Dear young man: I sincerely hope that you get your Pokémon cards back!"
Five readers wanted to give cards as a gift
Even if the lost cards remain missing, Christmas Eve could still be dominated by the little monsters for the eight-year-old: Five collectors, or rather their parents or grandparents, contacted the editorial team on Friday to send the young fan cards from their own collections.
