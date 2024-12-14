Municipalities invest in energy expansion during the crisis

When all the systems have been completed, we will be able to cover 80 to 90 percent of the municipality's electricity requirements ourselves," reports Grödig Mayor Herbert Schober. A large photovoltaic system with 220 kWp will be built on the roof of the new elementary school in Fürstenbrunn. The municipality is also planning a hydroelectric power plant on the Almkanal. "This will produce 500,000 kilowatt hours per year," says the mayor. An investment of around 1.7 million euros is required for this. Schober is convinced of the benefits of generating his own electricity: "We notice the existing plants quite clearly in the budget." In other words: the ongoing energy costs have clearly fallen and the municipality has money left over for other projects.