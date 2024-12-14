Vorteilswelt
Hydropower and PV

Municipalities invest in energy expansion during the crisis

Nachrichten
14.12.2024 09:00

Municipalities are spending a lot of money on their own power supply. Hydropower is once again very popular. The buildings will pay for themselves in the future. Photovoltaic systems are also still very popular and should ease the burden on future budgets.

When all the systems have been completed, we will be able to cover 80 to 90 percent of the municipality's electricity requirements ourselves," reports Grödig Mayor Herbert Schober. A large photovoltaic system with 220 kWp will be built on the roof of the new elementary school in Fürstenbrunn. The municipality is also planning a hydroelectric power plant on the Almkanal. "This will produce 500,000 kilowatt hours per year," says the mayor. An investment of around 1.7 million euros is required for this. Schober is convinced of the benefits of generating his own electricity: "We notice the existing plants quite clearly in the budget." In other words: the ongoing energy costs have clearly fallen and the municipality has money left over for other projects.

Eugendorf is continuing to expand its PV systems. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Eugendorf is continuing to expand its PV systems.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

The municipality of Bergheim is doing something similar. A new hydropower plant is currently being built on the Fischach. All of the electricity will be used by the municipality. Cost: 4.3 million euros net. The power plant will generate an annual output of 1.3 million kilowatt hours, explains Mayor Robert Bukovc, who, as reported, wants to make savings elsewhere. In future, for example, there will be more renovations instead of new buildings.

Eugendorf distributes electricity via an energy community
Eugendorf relies purely on photovoltaic systems. In the fall, the new system on the roof of the Wirtschaftshof went into operation. "Any surplus electricity can also be used in other municipal facilities. Through the energy community, the electricity generated can also cover 'peaks' in our retirement home, schools or childcare facilities," says village head Robert Bimminger. But that's not all: another large system is to be installed on the roof of the school sports hall next year. This will then supply electricity directly to the schools and the municipality. The rest will be fed in via the energy community.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Felix Roittner
Felix Roittner
