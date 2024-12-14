Salzburg against Austria Klagenfurt from 5pm LIVE

After "such an intensive phase", the winter break is particularly welcome for the players' psyche. "It's good that the lads can go somewhere else and clear their heads," emphasized the Dutchman, who will welcome his team to the start of preparations for the spring on 3 January. On January 6, the test match against Bayern Munich will take place in their own arena, followed by a training camp in Faro, Portugal. "I'm already looking forward to the next six months, I can feel that the team is ready. We've had such difficult phases, you learn a lot from them," said Lijnders.