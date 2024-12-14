Salzburg against Austria Klagenfurt from 5pm LIVE

Bundesliga in the ticker
The last dance of the year offers Red Bull Salzburg the chance for at least a halfway conciliatory conclusion to the "problematic fall". The Bulls want to put a win under the Christmas tree in front of their own fans in the sixth round. "We absolutely want to get three points and give the fans a good finish," said coach Pepijn Lijnders.
Only four wins from the last 15 competitive games (with seven defeats) and the team is only in fifth place in the table. A win over Klagenfurt would at least allow Salzburg to catch up with fourth-placed WAC and close the gap on leaders Sturm to ten points. "We have to build on our performances at home against Hartberg (4:0) and Rapid (2:2)," demanded Lijnders, looking back on their recent performances in the league.
The championship has not yet been written off. "Giving up is not an option, there are still plenty of games left," said goalkeeper Alexander Schlager, the best man in an otherwise hopeless team in the 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last Tuesday. In the spring, there is also a game against Sturm on the program in the basic round. You can't "get out of this phase from one day to the next", emphasized Schlager. "But sooner or later, what you invest will come back."
System change remains
As in previous games, Lijnders will probably abandon his original 4-3-3 system in favor of a 4-2-3-1 against Klagenfurt. "It has given a bit more stability in midfield and gives the ten a clearer role. The team has reacted well to it. I like it," said the 41-year-old. He will still not be able to call on Karim Konate (cruciate ligament rupture), Maurits Kjaergaard (ankle), Leandro Morgalla, Fernando and Kamil Piatkowski (all thigh), while Joane Gadou, who is not eligible to play in the CL, will at least return in central defense.
After "such an intensive phase", the winter break is particularly welcome for the players' psyche. "It's good that the lads can go somewhere else and clear their heads," emphasized the Dutchman, who will welcome his team to the start of preparations for the spring on 3 January. On January 6, the test match against Bayern Munich will take place in their own arena, followed by a training camp in Faro, Portugal. "I'm already looking forward to the next six months, I can feel that the team is ready. We've had such difficult phases, you learn a lot from them," said Lijnders.
Klagenfurt comes with a losing streak
Klagenfurt, who have conceded four defeats in a row, are also a worry at the moment. In the last five games, they have only scored (three) penalties, none from play and have conceded 15 goals. There is no need to talk about the top six anymore, emphasized coach Peter Pacult. "The bottom line is that we are throwing everything overboard with stupid mistakes. Week after week, we fight to score points and fail to do so again. It's not an easy situation."
Pacult, who will also be without the suspended defender Simon Straudi in Salzburg, is once again demanding an absolute performance of will from his squad at the end of the season. "The roles are clearly divided there, no question. But we will try everything we can to go into the winter break with a positive experience. It won't be easy, but we're ready to take on this challenge."
