Causes and therapy
The problem of dry eyes: the “desert” in the eye
Around 15% of all Austrians suffer from dry eyes. However, experts expect this figure to continue to rise due to environmental factors and changes in lifestyle. An ophthalmologist reports on the causes of dry eyes and what can be done about them.
"Those affected often complain of burning, scratching, pain and a feeling of pressure, as well as sensitivity to light," explains Dr. Gabriela Seher, a specialist in ophthalmology and optometry in Vienna and President of the Austrian Ophthalmological Society. In some cases, there is even excessive lacrimation as a reaction to the dryness.
There are many causes of dry eyes: for example, heating contributes to the faster evaporation of tear fluid. The increased use of computers, tablets and smartphones also plays a role, as the constant staring at screens reduces the blink rate. Added to this are the electromagnetic fields around electronic devices, which also dry out the air.
However, there are also largely unknown causes: For example, tear production decreases with increasing age. In women in particular, hormonal fluctuations (such as during the menopause) promote dry eyes. Certain medications, e.g. antidepressants, can also impair tear production. In addition, diseases such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis or thyroid problems can also cause the problem described.
Even intolerances or allergies are sometimes to blame: "Any inflammation - whether caused by bacteria, viruses, an allergic reaction or intolerance - damages conjunctival cells and impairs their function. As these contribute to the composition of the tear film, the result is dry eye syndrome," adds the specialist.
Staining of the tear film by the ophthalmologist
"In the case of acute symptoms, an examination with a slit lamp and staining of the tear film is considered necessary. The latter is a diagnostic method in which a dye is applied to the surface of the eye. This makes it possible to assess how well the tear film covers the surface, whether it is stable and how quickly it breaks up," explains Dr. Seher.
"In addition, a routine check-up is recommended to completely clarify the health of the eye. Glasses are also checked on this occasion, as incomplete spectacle correction puts additional strain on the visual organs and exacerbates symptoms."
Incidentally, you should see an ophthalmologist even if you only have minor symptoms. "This is because delayed treatment can sometimes lead to complications such as further infections due to a deterioration in the immune system," says the specialist.
Medication is required depending on the diagnosis and symptoms. "For minor dryness symptoms, humidification and moisturizing eye drops are usually sufficient. The ophthalmologist decides on the composition of the moisturizing eye drops based on the examination and the findings of the tear film," reports the expert. Ideally, they should always be free of preservatives.
When antibiotics are used
"In the case of corresponding slit lamp findings with, for example, additional conjunctivitis and/or corneal damage, steroids, antibiotics and immunosuppressive therapy are also used," explains Dr. Seher.
What happens if nothing is done about dry eyes? "Then inflammation and small surface injuries to the cornea and conjunctiva can develop as complications. It is also possible for pain to radiate and cause headaches, for example."
