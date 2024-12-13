Concern in Syria
IS fighters could be released from prisons
In Syria, there is a threat of an uncontrolled return of IS fighters who are currently still in prison. US President-elect Donald Trump could withdraw US troops from the end of January. These troops oversee Kurdish prisons in Syria.
There are currently around 9,000 fighters in Syrian prisons under US supervision, 2,000 of whom are from abroad. Around 25 of them are from Germany, said Guido Steinberg from the Berlin-based German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP). "That's quite a lot."
With the events of the past few days in Damascus and Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election at the beginning of November, the risk of the fighters being released has "increased enormously", Steinberg said. "The foreign fighters should have been returned to their home countries years ago and brought to justice there."
The foreign fighters should have been repatriated to their home countries years ago and brought to justice there.
Guido Steinberg, Berliner Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik
The US government and the Kurds had also repeatedly demanded this. However, the last two German governments had "tried to sit out the problem." It could soon be too late for a controlled repatriation. Some terrorists could return to Germany.
"The danger that the situation will become less secure next year and that terrorists will be released from prisons is very real," Steinberg emphasized. As reported, the Islamist group Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its allied militias launched a major offensive in Syria on November 27. On Sunday, they captured the capital Damascus and overthrew Assad, who had been in power for decades. He fled the country.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.