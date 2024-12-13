Vorteilswelt
Attack in New York

Alleged murderer sees himself as a hero

Nachrichten
13.12.2024 08:07

The suspected murderer of the head of United Healthcare in New York sees himself as a hero, according to the police. He sees the killing as a "symbolic blow and direct action against the company's alleged corruption and power games", according to a report.

Luigi M. (26) saw himself as a kind of martyr who had decided to finally take action against such injustices. In fact, the horror of the crime quickly merged with the concentrated anger of many people towards the American healthcare system and the insurance industry. Both are highly organized in the private sector: Supply and demand play a central role, and hospitals and insurance companies are largely not publicly owned.

Many people in the USA feel that horrendous drug prices, doctors' fees and administrative costs are unfair. According to a survey by the Gallup polling institute, 81 percent of respondents are dissatisfied with the cost of medical care.

The murder took place on December 4 near Times Square in Manhattan. (Bild: AP/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved)
The murder took place on December 4 near Times Square in Manhattan.
(Bild: AP/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved)
Flags fly at half-mast outside the headquarters. (Bild: AP/Jerry Holt/Minneosta Star Tribune)
Flags fly at half-mast outside the headquarters.
(Bild: AP/Jerry Holt/Minneosta Star Tribune)

Not a customer of United Healthcare
However, the suspected murderer is unlikely to have been a customer of United Healthcare. He was carrying a handwritten "manifesto" with him when he was arrested on Monday. "He mentioned that it is the fifth largest company in America, which in turn makes it the largest healthcare provider in America. That's probably why he chose the company," said chief investigator Joseph Kenny.

As reported, CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down on December 4 near Manhattan's busy Times Square. He was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries there. Five days after the fatal shooting, Luigi M. was apprehended in a fast food restaurant in the US state of Pennsylvania and arrested. He has since been charged with murder.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
