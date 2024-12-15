Crime scene & cybercrime in the sights of new criminals

Training officers in cybercrime

The fight against the internet mafia is also set to continue in this country: In addition to the new criminal investigation departments in Melk, a provisional cyber training center has been set up. In future, every police officer will be trained here in the fight against cybercrime. Furthermore, a new 24-hour support service is available to the assistant detectives to ensure greater operational reliability. The State Office of Criminal Investigation is also being upgraded with a unit to combat organized crime.