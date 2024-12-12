Lies about the Bidens
Ex-FBI informant pleads guilty
The former FBI informant who was under investigation for making false accusations against US President Joe Biden and his son Hunter has now pleaded guilty. According to court documents published on Thursday, the defense and prosecution agreed on a deal in the proceedings before a federal court in California, in which the 44-year-old Russian-born Alexander Smirnov pleaded guilty to making false statements and tax evasion.
The man, who holds both Israeli and US citizenship, faces between four and six years in prison under the terms of the agreement, with the sentence to be announced next year. He was arrested at Las Vegas airport in February on his return from a trip abroad.
Bribes from Ukrainian gas company?
According to the indictment, Smirnov had told lies to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation about alleged bribes that Hunter Biden and his father had received from the Ukrainian gas company Burisma. According to the report, Smirnov was provided with material for his tall tales by employees of the Russian secret service.
Among other things, he claimed that Burisma had paid Joe and Hunter Biden several million dollars each in order to be protected from prosecution. Hunter Biden used to be a member of Burisma's Board of Directors; Biden was Vice President under Barack Obama until 2017.
The Republicans had tried in vain to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Biden for corruption on the basis of Smirnov's statements. According to them, the statements proved that the Bidens were involved in criminal activities. Donald Trump, who won the presidential election on November 5, has repeatedly described Biden as corrupt and declared that he would appoint a special prosecutor against him after taking office on January 20.
Hunter Biden pardoned by his dad
Hunter Biden was facing long prison sentences in two other trials, but the outgoing president recently pardoned him. The 54-year-old son of the president was found guilty in June for lying about his drug use when buying a gun and thus committing a criminal offense. In September, he pleaded guilty to tax evasion in a further trial.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
