Talks failed
Audi ceases production in Brussels at the end of February
All talks have failed, a new investor could not be found. This means that the Audi plant in Brussels will finally close its doors at the end of February.
There is also no social plan for the 3000 employees. The Volkswagen Group subsidiary announced on Thursday that the company's sixth offer had also been rejected by the employee representatives. Audi is now offering its employees a voluntary company bonus in addition to the statutory redundancy pay, said Gerd Walker, Member of the Board of Management for Production. "Overall, Audi is spending more than twice as much on severance pay as required by law," said Walker.
Too much effort for just one model produced
The factory only produces one model, the large Q8 e-tron electric SUV. However, its sales figures are dwindling. The factory has very high logistics costs because there are only a few suppliers nearby. The location between a residential area, railroad tracks and the highway makes expansion difficult. The parent company Volkswagen is in crisis and does not want to launch a new model in Brussels.
Walker regretted that negotiations on a social plan had failed. An employee with 17 years of service would have received between 125,000 and 190,000 euros, depending on function and salary. Without a joint social compensation plan, Audi would not be allowed to offer an additional age regulation for employees over 60 for legal reasons.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
