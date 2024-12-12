As announced:
Waste of money brought down the entire command
Now it's final - as already reported by the "Krone", the Marchtrenk municipal council met on Thursday evening and, in a rare consensus, approved the dismissal of the command of the municipal fire department. The background to this is a disastrous picture in the handling of money. Those who uncovered the case were praised as "courageous".
There were also representatives of the fire departments in the audience, who listened quietly to what was said. "There has to be a new beginning for some things" - Mayor Paul Mahr also adopted part of the joint statement, read out to all political groups in the Marchtrenk municipal council, when it came to agenda item 30: "Motion to dismiss elected members of the fire department command".
Sums remained undisclosed
It was alleged that there had been "mismanagement", "waste of money" and "use of public funds for private purposes". The amounts were not mentioned, but "suspicions were confirmed" and the misconduct was attributed to the responsible parties by name.
Four people affected
At 7.45 pm, the motion to dismiss the entire elected command - commander, deputy commander, treasurer and secretary - or to recommend this to the provincial fire brigade commander was unanimously adopted.
Response to letter from the commander
Probably in response to a letter from the fire department commander, who had come under criticism, in which he suggested that those comrades who had repeatedly drawn attention to the grievances should resign, the members of the municipal council described them as "courageous" in their speech.
