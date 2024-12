Krems becomes a hip-hop hotspot with cult group

After James Blunt and Álvaro Soler, the organizers of the Festival am Steiner Tor in Krems have pulled off the next real coup. Organizer Othmar Seidl is bringing Die Fantastischen Vier, who have been writing German music history for more than 30 years, to the Danube metropolis. The Stuttgart hip-hop pioneers - consisting of Smudo, Thomas D, Michi Beck and And. Ypsilon - are known for hits such as "Die da!?!", "MfG" and "Troy".