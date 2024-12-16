Theater hits the nerve
Today, Monday, "Puss in Boots" is on the program twice, on Tuesday "Die Trilogie der Sommerfrische" will be shown - shortly before Christmas it is "business as usual" at the Schauspielhaus in Linz. Visitors usually make a stop at the stand with the postcards with sayings before the performance or during the interval, with which the Landestheater strikes a nerve.
"Always beat about the bush," is written in pink on a yellow postcard quoting from the play "Fischer Fritz". Whether green, red, blue or purple - anyone who goes to the stands with the colorful postcards in the Musiktheater am Volksgarten or the Schauspielhaus an der Promenade in Linz begins to browse and almost inevitably takes one or two cards with the striking sentences that are made available here free of charge.
"The cards are then often hung up in offices, on fridges or even in children's rooms," says Philip Brunnader, Head of Communications at OÖ Theater und Orchester GmbH.
Awarded the Caesar advertising prize
One evening in October, he went to the Brucknerhaus for the Caesar Advertising Award ceremony without any great expectations and then stood on the red carpet and the stage in the main hall together with those responsible at the lindberg dinhobl agency - for the slogan campaign for the Schauspielhaus, which was chosen as the winner in the campaign category.
The slogan postcards have been around for three seasons and are part of the activities to position the Schauspielhaus, which nevertheless stands in the shadow of the large music theater. "The slogans are selected in consultation with the dramaturges and the agency - it's a lengthy process as the entire plays have to be read," says Brunnader.
Also on bags, deckchairs and posters
The selected sayings are not only printed on postcards, but also on bags, deckchairs in the foyer of the Schauspielhaus and the Kammerspiele, posters and even flags. Are there any visitors' favorite cards? The spokesperson for the Landestheater mentions the quotes "Go ahead. Dare." and "Everything will be fine". He is delighted that the campaign has been so well received: "The response has been really good - whether young or old. Some even collect the cards."
What criteria are used to select the slogans? "There are two to three cards per play in the Schauspiel and Junges Theater in a season. We choose sayings to make people smile, think and laugh, all in different ways."
