Also on bags, deckchairs and posters

The selected sayings are not only printed on postcards, but also on bags, deckchairs in the foyer of the Schauspielhaus and the Kammerspiele, posters and even flags. Are there any visitors' favorite cards? The spokesperson for the Landestheater mentions the quotes "Go ahead. Dare." and "Everything will be fine". He is delighted that the campaign has been so well received: "The response has been really good - whether young or old. Some even collect the cards."