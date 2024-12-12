Thanks her mother
“Then I think back to that day …”
In an emotional Instagram post, ski racer Sofia Goggia gave an insight into her emotional world shortly before her World Cup comeback. She turned to her mother and painted a picture of the highs and lows that have accompanied her this year.
Shortly before her long-awaited return to the World Cup slopes, Sofia Goggia made an emotional post on Instagram. The Italian published a series of photos in which she can be seen in a racing suit or together with her mother. The pictures are accompanied by a text entitled: "Keep your dream in your heart".
It is a text that ultimately reveals a lot about the 32-year-old's inner life: "You always dedicated this sentence to me, written on every greeting card, whispered in my ear every time I was about to set off for my races, after you had given me a kiss, hugged me tightly in one of your usual hugs, hugs in which you were always touched," she first addresses her mother.
A time of suffering
She then goes into even more depth: "Those shining eyes of yours, full of emotions and fears, fears that I have often found difficult to bear in my life, I have memorized them and I keep them as a source of your love. Keep your dreams in your heart ... and don't allow anyone to steal them from you', you added as you gently stroked me on the sofa before this trip: tears were streaming down our faces."
These are words that she has internalized, says Goggia. Even when she thinks back to the time surrounding her fatal training crash in February and the long period of suffering that followed: "I think back to that day in February, when I was still crawling around on the snow, looking up at the blue sky, feeling my footing, but the only pain I felt, sharp as a stab, was that of my heart, whose dreams had been shattered."
But the 32-year-old has now fought her way out of that deep valley. So she closes her message with optimistic lines: "The other day, after the last round of giant slalom training in Copper, I lay down in the snow, I looked up, like on that day for which I had cursed myself so much, accepted so little, forgiven so hard: I looked up at the sky, but this time I smiled, imbued with a tremendous sense of gratitude. This dream is once again very much alive in me."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
