“Then I think back to that day …”

But the 32-year-old has now fought her way out of that deep valley. So she closes her message with optimistic lines: "The other day, after the last round of giant slalom training in Copper, I lay down in the snow, I looked up, like on that day for which I had cursed myself so much, accepted so little, forgiven so hard: I looked up at the sky, but this time I smiled, imbued with a tremendous sense of gratitude. This dream is once again very much alive in me."