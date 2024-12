East Styrian arrested after drugs found in apartment

Investigations into the drug scene led the police to a 21-year-old man from Fürstenfeld. A house search was carried out at the request of the public prosecutor's office in Graz. And the officers promptly found what they were looking for in his home: 676 grams of herbal cannabis, 97 grams of ketamine as well as home-made products made from cannabis resin and utensils for the "profitable distribution of narcotics" were seized, according to the police.