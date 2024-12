Säumel has shown that he has what it takes!

Under his direction, Sturm secured their first win in the "premier class" against Girona. The former team player also delivered in the Bundesliga with successes against Klagenfurt, Tirol and a point against Altach. Some at the club are campaigning for Säumel. He is highly praised by those around him for his expertise. And the fans love the identification figure anyway. Even in conversations with supporters, some of whom had even traveled to the club by night train via Brussels, the opinion was almost identical on a stroll through Lille: Säumel deserves a chance at Sturm! So now only neo-sporting director Michael Parensen would have to say yes.