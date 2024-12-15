Events are fixed
In the rose garden: romance, humor and Italian flair
There's nothing better in winter than planning hot summer evenings. The brand new program at the Rosengarten in Linz offers everything you need: cabaret, cult music and audience favourites. In addition, the cultural summer presented by the "Krone" serves sophisticated drinks and a bombastic view.
Whether he's on the bathroom scales or just doesn't like himself - Gernot Kulis says honestly: "I can't help it" and turns it into the best comedy program, which has its Upper Austrian premiere on Wednesday, 25 June in the Rosengarten. Tickets are already available.
Kulis is the prelude to a hot summer in the most beautiful location in Linz, which is the Rosengarten on the Pöstlingberg.
Laughter strengthens the heart - Italo feeling too
Cabaret shooting star Martin Frank subjects his fellow human beings to a satire test in "Wahrscheinlich liegt's an mir" (26. 6.). You can get a taste of the "Italian vacation" at the Insieme concert night (1. 7./ 2. 7.). The musical spectrum ranges from brilliant arias such as "Nessun Dorma" to the rap version of "Tu Vuò Fà L'americano", with Italo oldies such as "Adesso Tu" not missing.
Also in the first half of a culturally hot summer: Bernhard Murg & Stefano Bernardin review the best of the Kabarett Simpl in "bis einer weint" (3. 7.). Audience favorite Katharina Strasser devotes herself to humor and Austropop in the tribute show (8. 7.); Gery Seidl serves up "Eine Runde Seidl" (9. 7./10. 7.) to celebrate his 15th stage anniversary.
A night full of dolce vita
The top tip, however, is "Best of Italy", the title of the concert by Aldo Celentano & Band (16./17. 7.). The musician from Milan is considered the best Celentano double in the world, he has been touring Europe and the USA for 25 years: now he is making a guest appearance in Upper Austria.
Incidentally, the dolce vita at the Kultursommer in the Rosengarten am Pöstlingberg is also associated with fine drinks.
In the garden and the rainproof summer tent, Sabine Weiler from "Weiler Shows" presents a sparkling array of top local cabaret artists and many music highlights from June 25 to August 28 under the patronage of "Krone". Further tips from the program: Weinzettl & Rudle (24. 7.) or musical stars with Mark Seibert, Missy May, Lukas Perman & Band (6. 8.).
