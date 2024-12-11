Butt shaving & Co.
Cabin secrets! European champion spills the beans
Alvaro Morata, captain of the Spanish 2024 European soccer champions, has spilled some juicy dressing room secrets. "He asked for his bottom to be shaved," the striker recalls a particularly memorable scene ...
Morata did not mention any names in the respective anecdotes - but still went into quite a bit of detail. He revealed some dressing room secrets from his long time in professional soccer to "ESPN". These included some minor incidents, but also curious scenes that the Spaniard still remembers with a grin.
For example, the "butt incident". "It was one of the craziest things I've ever seen! One day, a team-mate asked another to shave his bottom ...", Morata says, still somewhat incredulous. He didn't want to reveal the name, just this: "Whoever did it will know and laugh a lot when they hear it."
An idol for his 18th birthday
There was also a curious scene at a team meeting. "Once a team-mate fell asleep in the changing room while the coach was talking," recalls the 32-year-old, who has been chasing goals for AC Milan since this season.
Finally, he recounted a particularly formative personal experience on his 18th birthday: "We were with Ronaldo and ended up in his apartment. I remember going into a room and seeing the jersey from the 2002 World Cup final, shoes, the Ballon d'Or.... I stood there for an hour, looked at everything and thought, this can't be true." Scenes from a long and eventful professional soccer career ...
