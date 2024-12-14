The "Krone" Lower Austria column
The little messenger loves the scent of cinnamon
How I make fragrant winter decorations with cinnamon sticks and get even more into the Christmas spirit. "Die kleine Botin" aka Daniela Gaigg writes as a columnist about topics relating to life with the family. These include sustainability in everyday life, self-care and food for thought for parents.
Like many people, I inevitably associate the sweet, spicy scent of cinnamon with Christmas and winter. It creates a cozy Advent atmosphere and reminds me of my childhood. Cinnamon sticks are perfect for mulled wine, tea or as a topping on milk foam in coffee. The essential oils contained in cinnamon have an enveloping, "heart-warming" effect and can therefore also be used as an ideal room fragrance during the cold season.
Personally, I also find cinnamon bark beautiful as a simple and natural decorative object and like to spread it all over the home in December. If you want to get a little more creative, you can join me and make mini macramé decorations on cinnamon sticks. Tie cotton macramé yarn to the cinnamon stick with simple knots. Depending on the length, 4 to 5 knots are suitable, which I then tie diagonally downwards in a few rows. Start with an "anchor knot", for which I lead the yarn to the loop and from the front over the cinnamon stick. I loosely knot a few rows with "cross knots" in both directions. To do this, I use 4 threads and knot the two outer threads together alternately. I then finish the knotting work by unraveling the ends of the macramé yarn to create a beautiful fringe effect. This creates delicate, beautiful and fragrant decorative elements with a wintry flair.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.