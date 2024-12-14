The little messenger loves the scent of cinnamon

Personally, I also find cinnamon bark beautiful as a simple and natural decorative object and like to spread it all over the home in December. If you want to get a little more creative, you can join me and make mini macramé decorations on cinnamon sticks. Tie cotton macramé yarn to the cinnamon stick with simple knots. Depending on the length, 4 to 5 knots are suitable, which I then tie diagonally downwards in a few rows. Start with an "anchor knot", for which I lead the yarn to the loop and from the front over the cinnamon stick. I loosely knot a few rows with "cross knots" in both directions. To do this, I use 4 threads and knot the two outer threads together alternately. I then finish the knotting work by unraveling the ends of the macramé yarn to create a beautiful fringe effect. This creates delicate, beautiful and fragrant decorative elements with a wintry flair.