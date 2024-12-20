Blood sugar in balance
Even diabetics can enjoy Christmas!
Temptations are lurking on every street corner at the moment. However, diabetics in particular should pay attention to their diet and sugar consumption. Nevertheless, it is difficult for everyone to give up indulgence. But there are tricks to make snacking "easier". After all, everyone can enjoy the "quiet time" with culinary delights.
Punch, cookies, roasted almonds - there are plenty of culinary temptations during these weeks. For people with diabetes, who have to keep an eye on carbohydrates and calories when indulging, Advent is therefore challenging.
Snack in small quantities
Eating the odd cookie is no problem for Dr. Petra Wolfinger, Head of the Metabolic Outpatient Clinic at the Ordensklinikum Linz (Upper Austria). "Sweets are the smallest group at the top of the food pyramid. Of course you can eat them, but in small quantities."
Specifically, the expert advises eating just two cookies instead of five. "We don't impose bans. We advise using only half the specified amount of sugar in a recipe. It's also helpful to use rye or wholemeal flour instead of wheat flour." Diabetics can also use sweeteners for cooking, baking or sweetening drinks. They provide virtually no calories and do not affect blood sugar levels.
Incorporate more exercise
Type 2 patients should also counteract the higher "sugar spike" with more exercise, such as long walks or increased training sessions.
In general, it is important to ensure that the absorbed sugar is released more slowly into the bloodstream. Wholemeal products are particularly suitable for this. These are rich in fiber. This means that they can help to regulate digestion. In addition, high-fiber foods can keep you full for longer and reduce cravings.
Swap instead of giving up
Butter or lard can be replaced with baking-safe diet margarine. Mixed doughs also work very well with vegetable oils. Replace 100 grams of butter with 80 grams of oil. If you still don't want to do without the butter taste, add a few drops of butter flavoring to the dough.
Prefer dark chocolate
According to the doctor, dark chocolate is helpful for satisfying an acute "sweet tooth" for people with diabetes. It contains significantly more cocoa and is therefore not only healthier, but also makes you feel full more quickly.
