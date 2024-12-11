"Building a new life"
Following political changes in Syria, it remains to be seen if and when Syrian refugees will be able to return to their home country. AMS head Johannes Kopf describes the assumption that many will return quickly as "wrong". Currently, 23,988 Syrians are employed in Austria - the impact on the labor market is considered to be low.
"I think the assumption that there will be a large number of returns is wrong," explained Kopf. "Especially people who are building a new life, learning the language and taking on a job are unlikely to return quickly," the head of the Public Employment Service Austria (AMS) pointed out.
AMS-Chef Johannes Kopf
According to AMS data (October 2024), 4,200 Syrians and 19,800 Syrians work in Austria, mainly in the service sector. With just under 24,000 employees, they make up only 0.6 percent of the total of 3.977 million dependent employees. According to AMS boss Johannes Kopf, a major return to Syria is unlikely, as many have built a new life here.
According to AMS data, around 24,000 Syrians are employed in Austria, mainly in the service sector. Most of them work in the car trade and repair (3,706), accommodation and catering (3,645) and other business services (3,612). Goods manufacturing (3,119) and areas such as transport, construction and health are also common fields of activity.
Facts
- Around 100,000 Syrians live in Austria, including asylum seekers who are not allowed to work.
- 23,988 are employed (as of October 2024).
- Syrian employees make up only 0.6% of the 3.977 million dependent employees in Austria.
Syria faces an uncertain future
Including asylum seekers, who are not allowed to be employed, the number of people from Syria in Austria is approaching 100,000. After more than ten years of civil war, Syria faces an uncertain future following the Islamic revolution - it remains to be seen how peaceful and democratic the country will develop.
