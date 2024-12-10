On TV on Saturday
Wayne Carpendale made a movie about his father Howard
Wayne Carpendale (47) has made a movie about his famous father Howard (78). "I didn't want to make a tribute. I just wanted to tell this moment when Dad comes off the stage," he said at the premiere in Munich.
The film is entitled "Through my eyes - My father Howard Carpendale" and can be seen on WDR television on Saturday, December 14, at 8.45 pm. It will also be available in the ARD media library. It is "different from hiding behind a show concept or a role", said director Wayne Carpendale. Working on the film was a challenge.
The 45-minute documentary shows, among other things, how Carpendale senior (78) recovers in hospital from a hip operation and how his family and the whole team worry whether he will be able to perform the concert in Munich. The camera will be there for all the ups and downs, Carpendale junior (47) told his father when he told him about the idea. A scene that also found its way into the movie.
Here you can see a post about the movie.
Singer Carpendale ("Ti amo", "Hello again") was visibly moved after the premiere. "My son, all I can say is: whenever it's over, I have a very deep feeling of how much I love you," he said in Munich - the family's current hometown.
Wayne Carpendale is an actor and presenter. About a year and a half ago, he had to go to hospital himself after being bitten by a mosquito - he was diagnosed with lymphangitis, i.e. pathogens had entered the lymphatic system and caused an inflammation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
