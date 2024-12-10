Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

On TV on Saturday

Wayne Carpendale made a movie about his father Howard

Nachrichten
10.12.2024 22:47

Wayne Carpendale (47) has made a movie about his famous father Howard (78). "I didn't want to make a tribute. I just wanted to tell this moment when Dad comes off the stage," he said at the premiere in Munich.

0 Kommentare

The film is entitled "Through my eyes - My father Howard Carpendale" and can be seen on WDR television on Saturday, December 14, at 8.45 pm. It will also be available in the ARD media library. It is "different from hiding behind a show concept or a role", said director Wayne Carpendale. Working on the film was a challenge.

The 45-minute documentary shows, among other things, how Carpendale senior (78) recovers in hospital from a hip operation and how his family and the whole team worry whether he will be able to perform the concert in Munich. The camera will be there for all the ups and downs, Carpendale junior (47) told his father when he told him about the idea. A scene that also found its way into the movie.

Here you can see a post about the movie.

Singer Carpendale ("Ti amo", "Hello again") was visibly moved after the premiere. "My son, all I can say is: whenever it's over, I have a very deep feeling of how much I love you," he said in Munich - the family's current hometown.

Wayne Carpendale is an actor and presenter. About a year and a half ago, he had to go to hospital himself after being bitten by a mosquito - he was diagnosed with lymphangitis, i.e. pathogens had entered the lymphatic system and caused an inflammation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf