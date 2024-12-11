More money for universities: “What’s in it for skilled workers?”

"We also urgently need skilled workers"

"What will be left for the training and further education of our skilled workers in the country?" asks WK Skilled Workers Coordinator David Narr. He fears that most of the state's money could also flow into the academic world. "We need academics. But we also urgently need those skilled workers who come from the apprenticeship, i.e. the practical side of the profession. Their training, as well as in-service training, should also receive massive financial support."