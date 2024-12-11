WK identifies imbalance
More money for universities: “What’s in it for skilled workers?”
The federal government has sent a strong signal for academic education and increased university budgets by around 30 percent for the years 2025 to 2027. In light of this, Tyrol's Skilled Workers Coordinator wonders: "What will be left for the education and training of our skilled workers in the state?"
As reported by the "Krone" newspaper, the University of Innsbruck will receive 1.1 billion euros, while MedUni Innsbruck will receive 630 million euros. In addition, the state has budgeted around 865 million euros for education in 2025. This is causing displeasure among the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce (WK). It warns of an imbalance in the education landscape.
The training of skilled workers as well as in-service training should also receive massive financial support.
David Narr
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
"We also urgently need skilled workers"
"What will be left for the training and further education of our skilled workers in the country?" asks WK Skilled Workers Coordinator David Narr. He fears that most of the state's money could also flow into the academic world. "We need academics. But we also urgently need those skilled workers who come from the apprenticeship, i.e. the practical side of the profession. Their training, as well as in-service training, should also receive massive financial support."
Warning of a "gap"
Narr calls out to politicians that the gap between higher education and specialist training should not be allowed to widen any further: "Investments in education directly contribute to the qualifications of our skilled workers and sustainably secure the Tyrol as a business location."
