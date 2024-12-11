Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

WK identifies imbalance

More money for universities: “What’s in it for skilled workers?”

Nachrichten
11.12.2024 10:00

The federal government has sent a strong signal for academic education and increased university budgets by around 30 percent for the years 2025 to 2027. In light of this, Tyrol's Skilled Workers Coordinator wonders: "What will be left for the education and training of our skilled workers in the state?"

0 Kommentare

As reported by the "Krone" newspaper, the University of Innsbruck will receive 1.1 billion euros, while MedUni Innsbruck will receive 630 million euros. In addition, the state has budgeted around 865 million euros for education in 2025. This is causing displeasure among the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce (WK). It warns of an imbalance in the education landscape.

Zitat Icon

The training of skilled workers as well as in-service training should also receive massive financial support.

(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

David Narr

Bild: Birbaumer Christof

"We also urgently need skilled workers"
"What will be left for the training and further education of our skilled workers in the country?" asks WK Skilled Workers Coordinator David Narr. He fears that most of the state's money could also flow into the academic world. "We need academics. But we also urgently need those skilled workers who come from the apprenticeship, i.e. the practical side of the profession. Their training, as well as in-service training, should also receive massive financial support."

Warning of a "gap"
Narr calls out to politicians that the gap between higher education and specialist training should not be allowed to widen any further: "Investments in education directly contribute to the qualifications of our skilled workers and sustainably secure the Tyrol as a business location."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Manuel Schwaiger
Manuel Schwaiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf