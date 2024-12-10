Vorteilswelt
Heirloom missing

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
10.12.2024 19:48

During a train journey, the memento of the deceased grandfather was forgotten in the compartment. The 66-year-old, hand-drawn Advent calendar was supposed to have been passed on to a grandson (2). Now the family is searching for the heirloom.

0 Kommentare

It was on December 1, 1958, when Johannes Dauth and his two older brothers were given a homemade Advent calendar by their father (35). The architect had sketched a vacation home for the trio of boys and drawn a scene from family life in each window of the building, which he lovingly colored by hand.

The boxes in the calendar are hand-drawn. (Bild: zVg)
The boxes in the calendar are hand-drawn.
(Bild: zVg)
The year of creation is also noted (top left). (Bild: zVg)
The year of creation is also noted (top left).
(Bild: zVg)
The little doors of the calendar show scenes from family life. (Bild: zVg)
The little doors of the calendar show scenes from family life.
(Bild: zVg)

"We had a lot of fun - it was incredibly exciting for us to see what was waiting for us the next day when we opened it," says the 68-year-old. After his father's death, the Advent calendar was also a reminder of him. "That's why it was passed on to children and grandchildren in the family."

The hand-colored pictures depict family scenes (Bild: zVg)
The hand-colored pictures depict family scenes
(Bild: zVg)

Heirloom forgotten on the train
On November 30, Dauth's son Benjamin (37) wanted to take the calendar to Frankenburg to his grandson Xaver (2). He transported the carefully wrapped heirloom on the regional train "R5064", which runs from Linz to Freilassing. "Benjamin was sitting in the rear compartment on the right-hand side of the train and had put the packer in the luggage compartment."

This package with an Advent calendar was forgotten on the train. (Bild: zVg)
This package with an Advent calendar was forgotten on the train.
(Bild: zVg)

When he got off the train in Vöcklabruck to change to another train, he suddenly realized that he had forgotten the calendar in the compartment. "He immediately called ÖBB, where he was referred to the "Lost&Found" service to report the loss."

66-year-old calendar missing
But the forgotten package measuring 75 by 60 centimetres never turned up. "A train attendant searched the compartment afterwards, but found nothing."

Zitat Icon

We are all still hoping for a Christmas miracle. Perhaps there is someone among the Krone readers who knows where the Advent calendar might be.

(Bild: zVg)

Johannes Dauth gibt die Hoffnung nicht auf, das Erbstück noch zu finden.

Bild: zVg

Dauth is now hoping that Krone readers might be able to help find the 66-year-old Advent calendar. "For us, that would be hugely important for emotional reasons, while for others it is worthless." 

Anyone who has found the calendar or can provide relevant information about it should please send an email to jdauth56@gmail.com.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jürgen Pachner
Jürgen Pachner
