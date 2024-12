Mikl-Leitner: “We need the three grand hotels”

Mikl-Leitner's wish: "That the three large grand hotels are open again by 2030". As a reminder: the Panhans is constantly being renovated and should reopen soon. The spa hotel was bought by Styrian hotelier Florian Weitzer five years ago. Resistance from the nature conservation organization "Alliance for Nature" is still delaying the start of renovations. And the Südbahnhotel is waiting for the rezoning planned for January 2025 in order to proceed with expansion plans. Mikl-Leitner's appeal to all second-home owners who think everything has to stay as it is: "We need these grand hotels. The international guests are waiting for them".