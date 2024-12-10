Woman denies birth
Tragedy in Vienna: Dead baby discovered in garbage bag
Emergency services were called to a hotel in Vienna-Simmering on Monday because a 21-year-old woman was experiencing heavy bleeding in her abdomen. The woman denied that she had apparently given birth beforehand, and her partner is also said to have known nothing about it. A dead newborn was subsequently found by hotel staff in a garbage bag in the hotel's garbage room.
Less than three weeks have passed since the life of a newborn baby at the Klinik-Favoriten ended tragically and far too early: Now another dramatic incident has occurred in Vienna-Simmering.
Woman denied the birth
Emergency services were called to a hotel on Monday because a 21-year-old Austrian woman was experiencing heavy bleeding in her abdomen. The woman was taken to a hospital in the Landstraße district. There, the doctors determined that the 21-year-old must have given birth shortly before. According to the reports, the young woman initially vehemently denied that she had given birth. Her 25-year-old partner - also an Austrian citizen - also stated that he knew nothing about his partner's pregnancy.
Shocking discovery in the garbage room
Due to the suspicion that a newborn baby might be missing, the hospital staff informed the hotel where the woman was staying. There, the hotel staff made a shocking discovery: they found a dead newborn baby in a garbage bag in the hotel's garbage room and immediately informed the police.
The Vienna State Office of Criminal Investigation took over the investigation. The 21-year-old woman and her partner were arrested and both are in custody. An autopsy was ordered to determine the exact cause of the newborn's death. The two suspects are currently being questioned and further investigations are underway to fully clarify the circumstances of the incident.
