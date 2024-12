Niederbacher and top club PSG: a question of style

An unforgettable year in French soccer. Michel Platini & Co. were crowned European champions in their own country on June 27, 1984, and six weeks later the Princes' Park in Paris became the home of an Austrian. Paris SG signed Richard Niederbacher. However, the then 23-year-old only had a short time in the city of love. 22 games, seven goals - Niederbacher moved on to Stade Reims.