Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Golan Heights occupied

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
09.12.2024 21:04

The advance of the Israeli army into the buffer zone to Syria on the Golan Heights has caused international outrage. The UN reprimanded Israel for this, while Egypt spoke of "exploiting the power vacuum in Syria". 

0 Kommentare

Since the advance of the Syrian rebel groups towards Damascus, Israel had sent more troops to the Golan region. There, they finally advanced into the demilitarized buffer zone and occupied it with armoured units, among other things. 

"Israeli aggression in Syria"
The UN condemned the action and emphasized that Israel was violating the agreement concluded between the two states in 1974. Egypt said that Israel was exploiting the current power vacuum in Syria to expand its territory.

In recent days, Israel had sent more troops to the Golan Heights and occupied the buffer zone there. (Bild: AP)
In recent days, Israel had sent more troops to the Golan Heights and occupied the buffer zone there.
(Bild: AP)
The strategically important Golan Heights between Israel and Syria (Bild: AP)
The strategically important Golan Heights between Israel and Syria
(Bild: AP)
Israeli tanks in the demilitarized zone (Bild: AP)
Israeli tanks in the demilitarized zone
(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AP)

The government in Cairo appealed to the United Nations to take "a clear position against Israeli aggression in Syria". Qatar also stated that it was observing a "dangerous development". 

Netanyahu defends action
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the action. "No hostile force will be allowed to establish itself on our border", the Prime Minister said in a TV address. He declared the decades-old agreement with Syria on the buffer zone to be over.

Israel had occupied the majority of the Syrian Golan Heights during the Six-Day War in 1967 and later annexed the territories. In 1974, the UN established a buffer zone between the Israeli-annexed and Syrian parts of the Golan Heights. UN blue helmets are stationed there.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Michaela Braune
Michaela Braune
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf