Golan Heights occupied
Automatically saved draft
The advance of the Israeli army into the buffer zone to Syria on the Golan Heights has caused international outrage. The UN reprimanded Israel for this, while Egypt spoke of "exploiting the power vacuum in Syria".
Since the advance of the Syrian rebel groups towards Damascus, Israel had sent more troops to the Golan region. There, they finally advanced into the demilitarized buffer zone and occupied it with armoured units, among other things.
"Israeli aggression in Syria"
The UN condemned the action and emphasized that Israel was violating the agreement concluded between the two states in 1974. Egypt said that Israel was exploiting the current power vacuum in Syria to expand its territory.
The government in Cairo appealed to the United Nations to take "a clear position against Israeli aggression in Syria". Qatar also stated that it was observing a "dangerous development".
Netanyahu defends action
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the action. "No hostile force will be allowed to establish itself on our border", the Prime Minister said in a TV address. He declared the decades-old agreement with Syria on the buffer zone to be over.
Israel had occupied the majority of the Syrian Golan Heights during the Six-Day War in 1967 and later annexed the territories. In 1974, the UN established a buffer zone between the Israeli-annexed and Syrian parts of the Golan Heights. UN blue helmets are stationed there.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.