After scandalous videos: Referee loses his job!

Klopp had clashed with Coote on several occasions during his time at Liverpool. Among other things, he accused the referee of making mistakes last season after Coote was used as a video assistant in Liverpool's match against Arsenal. Years earlier, Klopp had also complained about video assistant Coote in the Merseyside derby against Everton because he had failed to intervene in an alleged foul by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.