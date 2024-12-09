Klopp abuse
After scandalous videos: Referee loses his job!
The controversial English referee David Coote has lost his job as a soccer referee. As the responsible organization PGMOL announced, the contract with the 42-year-old has been terminated with immediate effect. This was the Professional Game Match Officials Limited's response to the results of an investigation into Coote.
The investigation found that Coote's actions constituted a serious breach of the terms of his contract. His position was therefore "considered untenable". The decision could be appealed.
Two videos in circulation
Coote had previously been suspended. The background to this is, among other things, a video in which he is said to have made disparaging remarks about former Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp. In addition, another video circulated in which a man can be seen snorting a white powder. The identity of the man has not been established.
According to a report in the Sun newspaper, the video was made during the European Championship in Germany. Coote worked at the tournament as part of the referees' team for the video evidence. Among other things, he was the assistant video assistant referee for Germany's round of 16 match against Denmark.
UEFA is also investigating Coote
The English referees' organization PGMOL subsequently launched an investigation into Coote. UEFA also suspended the 42-year-old and launched an investigation by an ethics and disciplinary inspector. The investigation concerns possible breaches of the continental association's disciplinary rules by the Briton.
Klopp had clashed with Coote on several occasions during his time at Liverpool. Among other things, he accused the referee of making mistakes last season after Coote was used as a video assistant in Liverpool's match against Arsenal. Years earlier, Klopp had also complained about video assistant Coote in the Merseyside derby against Everton because he had failed to intervene in an alleged foul by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.