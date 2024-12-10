Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" commentary

Syria’s heavy legacy from 1920

Nachrichten
10.12.2024 06:00
0 Kommentare

If you want to assess what the future holds for a state in transition, it helps to look back into history. It leads to the British-French division of the Arab heritage of the Ottoman Empire.

Syria-Lebanon fell to France. In 1920, Paris split its new colony into six pseudo-states - whether for the good of the peoples or according to the principle of divide and rule remains to be seen. This resulted in the states of Damascus, Aleppo, the Alawite and Druze states, Alexandrette (which later fell to Turkey) and what later became Lebanon.

Uprisings against the French followed. The "Syrian Federation" never came to rest. In order to postpone, if not prevent, independence efforts, France mixed the pseudo-states into small alliances with each other (or against each other).

After independence, politicians repeatedly faced the problem of how to keep the state together. They resorted to violence. One bloody coup d'état followed the next.

The Alawites, who were related to the Shiites, formed the lower, often discriminated against minority. The French offered them promotion in the army because they were reliable. As a result, Alawites are still overrepresented in the army today - Air Force General Assad-Father staged a coup to power.

Every new leadership has to ensure that the state does not disintegrate. A mammoth task. A federal structure would be logical.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Kurt Seinitz
Kurt Seinitz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf