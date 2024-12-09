According to the indictment, the man had initially sworn at police officers and refugees at the sausage stand and then shouted "Heil Hitler". With sentences such as "Hang the Nobel Prize on Adolf Hitler! Raise the red flag with the swastika", he glorified Adolf Hitler and even showed the forbidden flag to a guest. The police then came to the man's house and found an intact Russian tank grenade and ammunition for a machine gun during a search.