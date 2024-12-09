Vorteilswelt
Director says

“I didn’t touch the baby skeleton at all”

Nachrichten
09.12.2024 18:00

"I didn't even touch it", says Regina Aigner, principal of Vöcklabruck school. A skeletonized baby corpse was reportedly found in her secondary school and she sounded the alarm, partly because it is important to her that the gruesome find is handled with reverence. It is still unclear where the relic came from.

0 Kommentare

"The baby's skeleton was in a wooden box with a lid, like a coffin. When I was called to the cellar, I knew I had to inform the local authority, the police and my superiors," says Regina Aigner. She has been head of the Secondary School for Sport and Integration (SIMS) in Vöcklabruck for two years.

The gruesome discovery was made during clearing work, and the "Krone" report about it was a national topic over the weekend. It is still unclear where the dead child came from and how long it has been in the afterlife. "I didn't touch it at all," admits Aigner, who nevertheless took a close look at the bone child: "The fontanel was not yet closed, and the hips didn't look fully formed either. So it really must have been a small baby."

Postscript: "We assume that it was used as teaching material in the past. In the past, people weren't so sensitive about such things. A reverent approach is important to me."

And then it's the BU cabinet's turn
Next up in the 116-year-old former boys' secondary school would be the thinning out of the biology cabinet, but Aigner wants to take a break beforehand for understandable reasons: "I believe that there are surprises in many older schools like ours if you take a closer look."

The 48 or so teachers were asked to inform the 300 pupils on Monday, and the parents were also notified.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

