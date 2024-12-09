Vorteilswelt
17 offenses committed

Couple tracked down after rent and consumption fraud

Nachrichten
09.12.2024 15:52

CID officers investigated a couple (16, 22) from Pongau who stayed in hotels in the federal states of Salzburg, Upper Austria and Vienna and did not pay their bills. In the period from August 4 to October 18, the police found evidence of 17 fraudulent acts in the form of lodging and consumption fraud.

0 Kommentare

The couple pretended to pay the bills by credit card at the accommodation establishments. Due to the lack of funds in the account, the payments failed. The couple then pretended to make an immediate payment, which again did not work. However, the couple deceived the hotel employees by showing a screenshot of the instant payments.

The two also took a cab from Salzburg to Fuschl am See on August 17. The Pongau couple used the same scam on the cab driver as in the hotels.

Forged passport
The detectives also discovered that the 16-year-old had falsified her passport. The teenager had changed the date of birth so that she could purchase various products from tobacconists that are only permitted from the age of 18.

Guessing motive
The damage caused by the two amounts to over 5,000 euros. The 22-year-old did not confess and refused to make a statement. The 16-year-old girl confessed and did not give a motive. The two will be charged.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
