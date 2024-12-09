No remorse in court
14-year-old raped: “Wanted to get to know her”
She was on her way home that night at a train station in Lower Austria, talking to her mother on the phone - when a young man first approached the 14-year-old and then raped her. He shocked the court with his statement, which he made with a grin on his face: "I couldn't hold back." The accused must now spend six years in prison for this.
"This is every woman's nightmare. And this is about a young girl. She was scared to death. The worst thing ever happened to her," the presiding judge at the Korneuburg Regional Court (Lower Austria) tells the defendant. Grinning, he describes how he saw a 14-year-old girl at the train station in Langenzersdorf on the night of August 7. "I was drunk and couldn't hold back. I wanted to get to know her."
"Feeling that I had to rape her"
The girl refused to talk - then he "got the feeling that I had to rape her", according to the horrific statement by the asylum seeker from Somalia. He dragged her between two cars in the station parking lot, had his way with her - and then demanded money and her cell phone.
You're talking about one mistake here, but these are two capital crimes!
"Anyone can make mistakes," the man tries to make a remorseful confession. But the assessor doesn't buy it: "You're talking about one mistake, but these are two felonies! And your confession is not comprehensive. You say that because of the overwhelming evidence." His DNA was not only clearly detectable on the victim, but also at the crime scene - surveillance videos also convicted him.
Seven alias identities and false age
The accused simply left the 14-year-old girl lying around after the heinous crime and made his way to his asylum home in Korneuburg - where he was registered as a 17-year-old. However, an international search revealed that the Somali refugee had already appeared in various European countries with seven alias identities. Each time with a different year of birth.
An age assessment revealed in the preliminary proceedings: The accused was already at least 21 years old when he raped the young Lower Austrian girl - so he faces two to a maximum of ten years in prison.
14-year-old must undergo psychotherapy
The public prosecutor and the victim's representative asked the panel of lay judges to make full use of the sentencing range: "Don't spare the defendant years in prison thinking about what he did to the girl." The 14-year-old has been in therapy since the terrible incident and is trying to come to terms with what happened.
The presiding judge also agrees in the sentencing: "You have to react with a severe punishment here." The Somali man is sentenced to six years in prison. The asylum seeker must be given credit for his integrity and his confession to the facts. Although: "I didn't notice any great remorse," says Mr. Rat. He has to pay the girl 2500 euros in damages. The verdict is final; the defendant accepts the sentence.
