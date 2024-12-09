Winter season
Small ski resorts fight for survival
A new attempt should ensure skiing fun again in Alberschwende (Vorarlberg) - the main problem is usually the lack of snow.
A lack of snow and excessively warm temperatures - smaller ski resorts have been struggling with this for several years. However, there are always new efforts to continue operations: Reinold Baumann, former managing director of the Alberschwende ski lifts, which have been closed for the time being, describes the snow problem as "massive". The reason for the closure of the lifts was not the climate, but a lack of agreement with landowners. Nevertheless: from 2018 to 2023, there was only enough natural snow in two winters. Although snow cannons were available for the baby lift, the lower temperatures were often lacking. At least a black zero was only possible in one of the five years.
It is unacceptable that there is no ski area in the entire front Bregenzerwald where children can go after school or skiing.
Daniel Paluselli
Daniel Paluselli, head of the Schwarzenberg ski school on the Bödele, would still like to give it a try in Alberschwende. He was able to reach an agreement with the landowners and is taking over the ski lift because the snow situation at Bödele is too uncertain and Alberschwende already has a permit for snowmaking. The landowners there now have a stake in the company, the lift has been rebuilt and new snow cannons have been purchased. He assumes that the operation will pay off if it is combined with a ski school, rental and kiosk. His motivation: "It can't be that there isn't a ski area in the entire front area of the Bregenzerwald where young children can easily go skiing after school or kindergarten."
There are consistently positive reports from the small ski resort of Laterns. The resort now not only focuses on skiing, but also tries to attract visitors with its toboggan run - successfully. The destination is also popular with ski tourers. One advantage of Laterns, however, is the guaranteed snow - after all, the ski area extends up to an altitude of 1700 meters.
