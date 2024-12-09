Small ski resorts fight for survival

Daniel Paluselli, head of the Schwarzenberg ski school on the Bödele, would still like to give it a try in Alberschwende. He was able to reach an agreement with the landowners and is taking over the ski lift because the snow situation at Bödele is too uncertain and Alberschwende already has a permit for snowmaking. The landowners there now have a stake in the company, the lift has been rebuilt and new snow cannons have been purchased. He assumes that the operation will pay off if it is combined with a ski school, rental and kiosk. His motivation: "It can't be that there isn't a ski area in the entire front area of the Bregenzerwald where young children can easily go skiing after school or kindergarten."