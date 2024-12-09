Haarkneuel as a role model
“It’s Allen!” Shiffrin video makes people laugh
Even her serious injury after the Killington crash has not taken away Mikaela Shiffrin's sense of humor. The US ski star has now explained on Instagram why her wound healing device was christened "Allen", causing many laughs. She even made a small mistake ...
Shiffrin is currently recovering from the consequences of her crash in the giant slalom in Killington. On the way to her 100th World Cup victory, she suffered multiple bruises and a deep wound on her stomach. But the US-American didn't let this affect her sense of humor. Without further ado, she found a nickname for her wound healing device.
She let her fans on social media know that it is called "Allen" and was then bombarded with questions about the background to this curious naming. And the ski lady responded with a video on Instagram. "I've gotten so many questions about why we named my wound healing device 'Allen'. So now everyone gets to know 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On'," Shiffrin begins the post.
Lots of praise and lots of laughs
This is followed by a short clip from an animated film in which a small talking shell introduces itself. She also introduces her "companion", a hair bun, as "my fluffy dog Alan". "That's why it's called Allen," Shiffrin emphasizes mischievously. The 29-year-old doesn't notice that she made a small mistake with the name.
In any case, her humorous post earned the ski lady many positive reactions and laughs. Many fans praise her positive way of dealing with setbacks and wish Shiffrin a speedy and good recovery.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.