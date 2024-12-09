Traffic club calls for measures for safety paths

In daylight, pedestrians can make eye contact with the driver before crossing the road, but this is not possible in the dark. Waiting to see if the approaching car reduces speed and stops is very important for your own safety, emphasizes the VCÖ. The following applies at all times of the day: The safety lane must not be entered "immediately before an approaching vehicle and in a way that takes the driver by surprise" (StVO § 76 4b). However, older people or people with impaired mobility, for example, take longer to cross a road. A car that was not visible beforehand can approach at high speed when the person is already on the protective path.